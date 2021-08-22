Cancel
Summerton, SC

Daily Weather Forecast For Summerton

Summerton (SC) Weather Channel
Summerton (SC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SUMMERTON, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0bZOlx3X00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

