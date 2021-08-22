A rainy Sunday in Captain Cook — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(CAPTAIN COOK, HI) Sunday is set to be rainy in Captain Cook, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Captain Cook:

Sunday, August 22 Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Monday, August 23 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Partly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 83 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 2 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.