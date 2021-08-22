Reynoldsville Daily Weather Forecast

REYNOLDSVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 83 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, August 23 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 85 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.