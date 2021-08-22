Cancel
Willows, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Willows

Posted by 
Willows (CA) Weather Channel
Willows (CA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

WILLOWS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0bZOlrlB00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Willows (CA) Weather Channel

Willows (CA) Weather Channel

Willows, CA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

