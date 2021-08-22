Weather Forecast For Hitchcock

HITCHCOCK, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 23 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 78 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 79 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 78 °F Light wind



