4-Day Weather Forecast For Owens Cross Roads
OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
