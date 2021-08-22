Comstock Park is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(COMSTOCK PARK, MI) A sunny Sunday is here for Comstock Park, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Comstock Park:

Sunday, August 22 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.