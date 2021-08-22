Cancel
Hawley, PA

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Hawley

Hawley (PA) Weather Channel
Hawley (PA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(HAWLEY, PA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Hawley Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hawley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0bZOlPEx00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

