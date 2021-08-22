Cornelius Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CORNELIUS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0