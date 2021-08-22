Stony Point Daily Weather Forecast
STONY POINT, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Monday, August 23
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
