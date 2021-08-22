Cancel
Lowell, IN

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

Lowell (IN) Weather Channel
Lowell (IN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(LOWELL, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lowell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lowell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BuXj_0bZOlIJ600

  • Sunday, August 22

    Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

