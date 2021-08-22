Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lithia, FL

Rainy Sunday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Lithia (FL) Weather Channel
Lithia (FL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(LITHIA, FL) Sunday is set to be rainy in Lithia, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lithia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0bZOlFev00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lithia (FL) Weather Channel

Lithia (FL) Weather Channel

Lithia, FL
77
Followers
553
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lithia, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Lithia, FLPosted by
Lithia (FL) Weather Channel

Lithia Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lithia: Friday, August 27: Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight; Saturday, August 28: Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while widespread showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms

Comments / 0

Community Policy