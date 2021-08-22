Rainy Sunday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(LITHIA, FL) Sunday is set to be rainy in Lithia, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lithia:

Sunday, August 22 Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 77 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, August 23 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.