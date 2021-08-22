Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Roads, LA

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
New Roads (LA) Weather Channel
New Roads (LA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(NEW ROADS, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in New Roads. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Roads:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0bZOlC0k00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
New Roads (LA) Weather Channel

New Roads (LA) Weather Channel

New Roads, LA
221
Followers
550
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Roads, LA
City
Sun, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
New Roads, LAPosted by
New Roads (LA) Weather Channel

New Roads Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in New Roads: Friday, August 27: Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Saturday, August 28: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Sunday, August 29: Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while

Comments / 0

Community Policy