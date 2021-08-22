Cancel
Manchester, MD

Manchester Daily Weather Forecast

Manchester (MD) Weather Channel
Manchester (MD) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

MANCHESTER, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bZOl8Z500

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Manchester, MD
