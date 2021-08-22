Richlands Daily Weather Forecast
RICHLANDS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread fog overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Monday, August 23
Widespread fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
