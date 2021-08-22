Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Old Fort, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Old Fort

Posted by 
Old Fort (NC) Weather Channel
Old Fort (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

OLD FORT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzeTU_0bZOl39S00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Areas of fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Old Fort (NC) Weather Channel

Old Fort (NC) Weather Channel

Old Fort, NC
145
Followers
552
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Old Fort, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Old Fort, NCPosted by
Old Fort (NC) Weather Channel

Monday sun alert in Old Fort — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(OLD FORT, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Old Fort. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy