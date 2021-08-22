4-Day Weather Forecast For Old Fort
OLD FORT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Monday, August 23
Areas of fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
