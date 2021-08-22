Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(DINGMANS FERRY, PA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Dingmans Ferry Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dingmans Ferry:

Sunday, August 22 Showers And Thunderstorms High 79 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Monday, August 23 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.