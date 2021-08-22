Cancel
Rodeo, CA

Rodeo is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Rodeo (CA) Weather Channel
Rodeo (CA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(RODEO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rodeo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rodeo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0bZOkzdw00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rodeo (CA) Weather Channel

Rodeo (CA) Weather Channel

Rodeo, CA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

