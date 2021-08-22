Cancel
North Versailles, PA

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in North Versailles

North Versailles (PA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(NORTH VERSAILLES, PA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over North Versailles Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for North Versailles:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0bZOkylD00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

