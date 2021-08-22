Cancel
Liberty Lake, WA

Sun forecast for Liberty Lake — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Liberty Lake (WA) Weather Channel
Liberty Lake (WA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(LIBERTY LAKE, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Liberty Lake. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Liberty Lake:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0bZOkwzl00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 46 °F
    • 7 to 16 mph wind

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Liberty Lake (WA) Weather Channel

Liberty Lake (WA) Weather Channel

Liberty Lake, WA
City
Liberty Lake, WA
