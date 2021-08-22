Sun forecast for Liberty Lake — 3 ways to hit it head-on
(LIBERTY LAKE, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Liberty Lake. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Liberty Lake:
Sunday, August 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 46 °F
- 7 to 16 mph wind
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0