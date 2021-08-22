Cancel
Magalia, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Magalia

Magalia (CA) Weather Channel
Magalia (CA) Weather Channel
MAGALIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4DeF_0bZOkqhP00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Haze

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

