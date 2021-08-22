4-Day Weather Forecast For Magalia

MAGALIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Haze High 81 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Monday, August 23 Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.