Lamont Daily Weather Forecast
LAMONT, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Haze during the day; while haze then clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
