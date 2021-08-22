Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morganfield, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Morganfield

Posted by 
Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel
Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

MORGANFIELD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0bZOkg7N00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel

Morganfield (KY) Weather Channel

Morganfield, KY
142
Followers
552
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morganfield, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy