Indialantic, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Indialantic

Posted by 
Indialantic (FL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

INDIALANTIC, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0bZOkdTC00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 78 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 80 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 79 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Indialantic

(INDIALANTIC, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Indialantic. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

