Sunday set for rain in Cassatt — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CASSATT, SC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Cassatt Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cassatt:

Sunday, August 22 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.