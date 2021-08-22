Cancel
Pevely, MO

Daily Weather Forecast For Pevely

Posted by 
Pevely (MO) Weather Channel
Pevely (MO) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

PEVELY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bZOkOQP00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pevely, MOPosted by
Pevely (MO) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Pevely

(PEVELY, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pevely. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

