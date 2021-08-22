Weather Forecast For Canal Fulton

CANAL FULTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, August 23 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



