Crestline Daily Weather Forecast
CRESTLINE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0