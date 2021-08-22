If you share memories of 9/11, loved ones will remember

(Permanent Musical Accompaniment For The Last Post Of The Week From The Blog’s Favourite Living Canadian) I want to tell you about a couple of people that I knew who died over the last couple of weeks. Back when my daughter was in preschool, she was friends with a girl named Hannah Kauders. Preschool being preschool, my wife and I got to be friends with Chris and Lee Kauders, Hannah’s parents. Chris and I bonded over Rudy, his seeing-eye dog, and Rudy was a very good boy indeed. Chris was a lawyer and a mediator, someone who tried to take the heat out of legal disputes, and he was very good at his job. He also was a friend to all, even on duty. I would see him most mornings, dropping my daughter off at preschool, and Rudy and I would exchange greetings. Back in those days, he and Rudy became such a familiar pair in and around Boston’s legal and financial sectors that, upon Rudy’s passing in 2005, it rated a column by Brian McGrory in the Boston Globe.