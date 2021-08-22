Cancel
If you share memories of 9/11, loved ones will remember

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a few weeks, the 20th anniversary of 9/11 will be commemorated. It’s hard to believe it has been 20 years. I remember the day like it was yesterday. We had recently begun home-schooling our son, who was in first grade. I was home with him and our daughter, who...

Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
WHYY

Losing a grandmother brings questions about grief, and why we feel what we feel

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast. Follow The Pulse on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. My grandmother, Mindy Smollen, lived a long, full life, and although her death itself was sudden, it was not entirely shocking. But having anyone you love pass away is hard. I thought about her often at night, or during the school day, and I often thought back on conversations we had had.
Religionministrymatters.com

Lessons about love from a dying friend

Not long ago my friend F- received a terminal diagnosis. He didn’t know very much about his disease, so he went to the library and checked out a medical book about it. On his way home he stopped by one of those oil change places. The attendant who drove his...
Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

9/11 memories: Where were you?

If you are of a certain age, chances are the date September 11, 2001 is seared in your conscience. Probably forever. Hopefully forever. Sept. 11, for many Americans, is the date, like Dec. 7, 1941 — Pearl Harbor — was for an earlier generation. It arguably changed things forever, more than almost any other event. Other burned-into-your-mind dates may include when President John F. Kennedy or Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. were shot and killed. Life-defining, life-changing moments. With 9/11 being the most recent game-changer. But recent is a relative term. Even for those of us who lived it, it’s still a long time ago. And fading fast for some people. That would be a shame.
New York City, NYRecorder

Editorial: Sharing memories, thoughts on 9/11

This year is the 20th anniversary of 9/11, when al Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes to carry out suicide attacks on targets in our nation. Two planes were crashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, and one into the Pentagon. Passengers of the fourth, Flight 93, fought back and the plane was crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, about 20 minutes from Washington, D.C.
PoliticsPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Remembering 9/11

I was at the dentist that morning. As he worked on a filling (only one I’ve ever had, by the way), an assistant walked in. A plane had crashed into the World Trade Center, she told us. She assumed, and we did, too, that it was an accident. And probably a small plane, with a pilot who’d had engine trouble.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Woman in Tears Tells Priest Her Husband Died - Daily Joke

It was a sunny Sunday morning in mid-summer, and the birds were chirping on the trees. The church garden was filled with an air of serenity, and the priest was taking a walk outside, whiling away the time before the Sunday service. Soon, people started entering the church vicinity, greeting...
AfghanistanEsquire

We've Lost Two People With the Great Gift of Seeing the World Clearly

(Permanent Musical Accompaniment For The Last Post Of The Week From The Blog’s Favourite Living Canadian) I want to tell you about a couple of people that I knew who died over the last couple of weeks. Back when my daughter was in preschool, she was friends with a girl named Hannah Kauders. Preschool being preschool, my wife and I got to be friends with Chris and Lee Kauders, Hannah’s parents. Chris and I bonded over Rudy, his seeing-eye dog, and Rudy was a very good boy indeed. Chris was a lawyer and a mediator, someone who tried to take the heat out of legal disputes, and he was very good at his job. He also was a friend to all, even on duty. I would see him most mornings, dropping my daughter off at preschool, and Rudy and I would exchange greetings. Back in those days, he and Rudy became such a familiar pair in and around Boston’s legal and financial sectors that, upon Rudy’s passing in 2005, it rated a column by Brian McGrory in the Boston Globe.
ReligionPosted by
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

9/11: As the decades pass, the act of remembering evolves

The hills in Shanksville seem to swallow sound. The plateau that Americans by the millions ascend to visit the Flight 93 National Memorial, to think of those who died in this southwestern Pennsylvania expanse, sits just above much of the landscape, creating a pocket of quiet precisely where quiet needs to be.It is a place that encourages the act of remembering.Twenty years have passed since United Flight 93 made its final descent, chaos unfolding aboard as buildings burned 300 miles to the east. Nearly one-fifth of the country is too young to remember firsthand the day that changed...
Fargo, NDINFORUM

Send us your 9/11 stories and memories

Nearly everybody remembers where they were and what they were doing when America was attacked on Sept. 11th, 2001. We’d like to hear your memories of the day. We’re collecting audio stories from everyday people in the Fargo-Moorhead area as we work to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center towers in New York City and the Pentagon.
Relationshipsadvertisergleam.com

Between You & Me - Talks to strangers quite often

When I was young, my mother always told me not to speak to strangers. Now that I’ve matured, it seems like I always talk to strangers. I guess I’m just a social being, regardless of where I happen to be. I read once that someone we may encounter may need...
ReligionRegister Citizen

Faith Matters: Trust God, He has designed us perfectly

The human body is a miracle from God. This gift from God has been given to us to treat it in a manner that shows our gratitude for that which we have been blessed. When we observe how all of the body’s systems work in harmony to allow it to function — from the number of times our heart beats per minute to the keen ability to hear sounds and taste flavors to the very breath we exhale and inhale daily — we should be in awe of God’s mastery in creating it. Indeed God has designed us perfectly.
KSLTV

‘Weber Remembers’ event being planned for 20th anniversary of 9/11

ROY, Utah — One person closely following the latest events in Afghanistan is Jennie Taylor. Her husband, and North Ogden mayor, Major Brent Taylor was killed there three years ago. She decided to plan an event in Weber County to remember Sept. 11, the day that changed the world 20...

