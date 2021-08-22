4-Day Weather Forecast For Oliver Springs
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Monday, August 23
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0