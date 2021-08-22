Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oliver Springs, TN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Oliver Springs

Posted by 
Oliver Springs (TN) Weather Channel
Oliver Springs (TN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

OLIVER SPRINGS, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0bZOk8O200

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Oliver Springs (TN) Weather Channel

Oliver Springs (TN) Weather Channel

Oliver Springs, TN
215
Followers
549
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oliver Springs, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy