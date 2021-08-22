Daily Weather Forecast For Camano Island
CAMANO ISLAND, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
