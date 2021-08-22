Daily Weather Forecast For Camano Island

CAMANO ISLAND, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Monday, August 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.