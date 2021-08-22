Cancel
Camano Island, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Camano Island

Camano Island (WA) Weather Channel
Camano Island (WA) Weather Channel
CAMANO ISLAND, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MuyTs_0bZOjnGF00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Camano Island (WA) Weather Channel

Camano Island is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(CAMANO ISLAND, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Camano Island. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

