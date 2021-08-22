Cancel
Grand Saline, TX

Grand Saline Daily Weather Forecast

Grand Saline (TX) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

GRAND SALINE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bZOjiqc00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Grand Saline, TX
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

