Caldwell, OH

Caldwell Weather Forecast

Caldwell (OH) Weather Channel
Caldwell (OH) Weather Channel
CALDWELL, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0bZOjP1h00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Caldwell

(CALDWELL, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Caldwell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

