Whittier Daily Weather Forecast
WHITTIER, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 23
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
