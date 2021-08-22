Cancel
Braddock, PA

Rainy Sunday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Braddock (PA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(BRADDOCK, PA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Braddock Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Braddock:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I0wZ_0bZOiqlp00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Braddock (PA) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

