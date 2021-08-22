Cancel
Austin, IN

Weather Forecast For Austin

Austin (IN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

AUSTIN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bZOilbQ00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Austin, IN
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

