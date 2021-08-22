Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Pittsburg, TN

4-Day Weather Forecast For South Pittsburg

Posted by 
South Pittsburg (TN) Weather Channel
South Pittsburg (TN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0bZOijpy00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
South Pittsburg (TN) Weather Channel

South Pittsburg (TN) Weather Channel

South Pittsburg, TN
169
Followers
551
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Pittsburg, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy