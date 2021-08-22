Pollock Pines Daily Weather Forecast

POLLOCK PINES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Smoke during the day; while haze overnight High 76 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Monday, August 23 Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



