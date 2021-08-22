Pollock Pines Daily Weather Forecast
POLLOCK PINES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, August 23
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
