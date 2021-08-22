Weather Forecast For Quarryville
QUARRYVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, August 23
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
