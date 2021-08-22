Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edcouch, TX

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Edcouch

Posted by 
Edcouch (TX) Weather Channel
Edcouch (TX) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(EDCOUCH, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Edcouch. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Edcouch:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bZOiRtm00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 76 °F
    • 2 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 77 °F
    • 2 to 14 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 76 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Edcouch (TX) Weather Channel

Edcouch (TX) Weather Channel

Edcouch, TX
99
Followers
553
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edcouch, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Edcouch, TXPosted by
Edcouch (TX) Weather Channel

Edcouch Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Edcouch: Tuesday, August 24: Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, August 25: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the
Edcouch, TXPosted by
Edcouch (TX) Weather Channel

Tuesday sun alert in Edcouch — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(EDCOUCH, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Edcouch. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Edcouch, TXPosted by
Edcouch (TX) Weather Channel

Friday sun alert in Edcouch — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(EDCOUCH, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Edcouch. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy