Willow Street, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Willow Street

Willow Street (PA) Weather Channel
Willow Street (PA) Weather Channel
WILLOW STREET, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bZOiFYI00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

