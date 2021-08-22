Littleton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LITTLETON, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Areas of fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 81 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 23 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 84 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



