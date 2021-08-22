Littleton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LITTLETON, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Areas of fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 23
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
