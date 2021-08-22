Cancel
Troutman (NC) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Troutman

Posted by 
 6 days ago

TROUTMAN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESqP5_0bZOiDmq00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Troutman, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

