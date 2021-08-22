Cancel
Independence, OR

Weather Forecast For Independence

Independence (OR) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

INDEPENDENCE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0bZOiCu700

  • Sunday, August 22

    Partly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

