Wheelersburg (OH) Weather Channel

Wheelersburg Daily Weather Forecast

 6 days ago

WHEELERSBURG, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bZOiB1O00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wheelersburg (OH) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Wheelersburg

(WHEELERSBURG, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wheelersburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Wheelersburg (OH) Weather Channel

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(WHEELERSBURG, OH) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Wheelersburg Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

