Gibsonville Daily Weather Forecast

Gibsonville (NC) Weather Channel

Posted by 
 6 days ago

GIBSONVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0bZOi9LB00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

