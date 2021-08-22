Weather Forecast For Canutillo

CANUTILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 97 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 71 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



