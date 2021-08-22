Weather Forecast For Canutillo
CANUTILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 97 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 71 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0