Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canutillo (TX) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Canutillo

Posted by 
Canutillo (TX) Weather Channel
Canutillo (TX) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

CANUTILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gXAd_0bZOi8SS00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 71 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Canutillo (TX) Weather Channel

Canutillo (TX) Weather Channel

Canutillo, TX
88
Followers
542
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Newsbreak#Nws
Related
Posted by
Canutillo (TX) Weather Channel

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(CANUTILLO, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Canutillo Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Comments / 0

Community Policy