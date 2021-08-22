Verona Weather Forecast
VERONA, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 22
Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0