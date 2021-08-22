Cancel
Charlton, MA

Charlton Weather Forecast

Charlton (MA) Weather Channel
Charlton (MA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

CHARLTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OH2o2_0bZOi32p00

  • Sunday, August 22

    Tropical Storm Conditions Possible

    • High 73 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, August 23

    Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 68 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

