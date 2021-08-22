Port Royal Daily Weather Forecast

PORT ROYAL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 22 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 85 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Monday, August 23 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 76 °F Light wind



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 87 °F, low 76 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.