Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Royal, SC

Port Royal Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Port Royal (SC) Weather Channel
Port Royal (SC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

PORT ROYAL, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0bZOi2A600

  • Sunday, August 22

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Monday, August 23

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Port Royal (SC) Weather Channel

Port Royal (SC) Weather Channel

Port Royal, SC
130
Followers
555
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Royal, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy